Amaravati, May 7 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced that the party will organise its plenary meeting next year in a grand and energetic manner.

Reddy asserted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has allegedly dragged politics to its lowest level through corruption, broken promises, and mafia entanglements, and that people will never vote him back to power.

"We will hold a grand plenary next year as people have seen through Chandrababu's lies and corruption and will reject him for his failed governance," said Reddy in a press release.

The former CM urged party leaders to work hard in their respective districts, connect with the cadre, and mobilise grassroots support by highlighting the government's unkept promises.

Reddy claimed that the NDA coalition has failed on every front, adding that it scrapped the erstwhile YSRCP government's welfare schemes and failed to deliver on its promises, leading to public anger.

He alleged that prime land worth thousands of crores is being handed over at throwaway prices, citing the allotment of land valued at Rs 1,500 crore to Lulu Group for just Re 1 and a similar Rs 3,000 crore allotment to another company.

He accused the government of "burdening" the public by purchasing power at Rs 4.60 per unit, compared to Rs 2.49 per unit during his tenure, which he said was meant to benefit farmers.

Citing constituency-level issues, he claimed that TDP leaders allegedly demanded commissions for basic work, reflecting 'deep-rooted corruption' under the current administration.

He further said that party workers should focus on booth-level strengthening and expose Naidu's governance "failures" ahead of the next elections.

