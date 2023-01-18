Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has proposed an allocation of Rs 350 crore in next five years for the development of dairy sector across the Union Territory and said the move will create around 16,000 jobs and 600 enterprises.

The administration has recently approved a project to increase milk production in the region by a significant 70 per cent within the next five years.

"J&K will produce around 16,000 jobs and 600 enterprises in next five years in dairy sector thus securing livelihood. We assure employability avenues for the youth," said Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department.

The J&K government has proposed an amount of over Rs 350 crore in next five years for development of dairy sector across Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"Dairy development is a crucial aspect of the region's economy, as well as a vital source of nutrition for its residents. Livestock husbandry of which dairy is the biggest component, besides playing a pivotal role in sustaining the agriculture income of farmers, acts as a growth engine for agriculture and allied sectors in J&K," he said.

Dulloo said that J&K can be a model for dairy development in entire country by milking farm policy reforms.

At present, the annual milk production in Jammu and Kashmir is 26 lakh metric tonnes, but according to the project, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has set a target to increase this figure to 44 lakh metric tonnes, he said.

This increase in milk production is expected to be achieved through a range of measures, including the expansion of breeding coverage and increasing per animal productivity, he added.

"One of the key elements of the project is to increase per animal productivity from 2,400 litres to 4,300 litres, which is a significant increase. This will be achieved through a range of interventions, including the expansion of Artificial Insemination (AI) centres from 1,389 to 2,189. This increase in AI centres will be carried out through the involvement of 800 private AI workers," the additional chief secretary said.

In addition to this, the government will establish a Murrah buffalo breeding farm and double the output from semen stations, with the aim of producing 19 lakh doses annually, he added.

He said that dairy development in J&K is one among the 29 projects, which were approved by the Jammu and Kashmir administration after being recommended by the UT level apex committee for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors in J&K.

Under this project the government also plans to set up 400 satellite heifer rearing units, which will help improve the quality of new genetic material and enhance milk production in the region.

This is expected to uplift the dairy industry in the union territory and make Jammu and Kashmir one of the leading milk producing regions in the country, he said.

The government has decided to augment milk processing capacity and to strengthen marketing and value addition.

"This will be achieved through four times increase in milk collection and chilling infrastructure through installation in 500 village. To promote village enterprise at least 110 lakh litres of additional milk shall be value added at village levels every year through self-help groups," he said.

The government will also follow the Denmark model to increase milk productivity in the Union Territory.

