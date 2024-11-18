Srinagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Properties worth Rs 1.50 crore were attached under the Narcotic Drugs and psychotropic substances act in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

"In a significant step towards combating drug abuse, police in Anantnag have attached properties worth 1.5 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of ongoing campaign against drug peddlers," a police spokesman said.

A single storeyed residential house worth Rs 80 lakh, owned by Afroz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Khreibal area of the district was attached by the Mattan police station, he said.

"Bhat, a habitual offender, is involved in multiple NDPS cases for his role in the illegal narcotics trade," he added.

In another case, the Srigufwara police station attached three commercial shops valued at Rs 70 lakh, owned by Peer Asif Ahmad Shah and Peer Towseef Ahmad Shah.

"Both the accused are under investigation for their involvement in several NDPS cases," the spokesman said.

