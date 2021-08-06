New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) JK Tyre & Industries on Friday said its consolidated net profit declined by 77 per cent to Rs 44 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 & Galaxy Z Fold 3 Pre-Booking Now Open in India: Report.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 195 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21.

Also Read | Tesla To Reportedly Supply Full Energy Ecosystem for Luxury Homes.

Revenues from operations declined to Rs 2,608 crore in April-June 2021-22 from Rs 2,927 crore in the June quarter of FY20.

Commenting on the results, JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Raghupati Singhania said the first quarter started on a subdued note due to resurgence of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns which impacted demand.

"Despite these challenging market conditions, we achieved encouraging growth in revenues and profitability. With the rising input costs, operating margins were impacted. Nonetheless, we are taking judicious price increases across product categories," he added.

The company continued to focus on replacement and export sales and at the same time relationships with OEMs were being expanded and strengthened, Singhania noted.

"We expect improved market conditions, emanating from higher inoculation levels and sharp recovery in economic activities, which is likely to improve sales in both replacement and OEM segments. Going forward we are optimistic and expect a healthy growth of the industry," he added.

Singhania said the company continues to give utmost primacy to the well-being and safety of its employees, business partners and society and in that regard launched various initiatives. JK Tyre shares on friday ended 0.62 per cent down at Rs 161 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)