Srinagar, Dec 15 (PTI) Political parties in Kashmir on Friday alleged that authorities are not accepting class 10 examination forms from students of private schools established on state land, a charge denied by the J-K Board of School Education.

The parties' reaction came after a media report claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) had refused to accept examination forms from students of class 10 enrolled in private schools established on state land.

Also Read | AILET 2024 Exam Result: Results of All India Law Entrance Test Examination Out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Know How To Check.

This is "not true" and examination forms are not being rejected, JKBOSE Chairman Parikshat Singh Manhas told PTI.

"The examination forms are not being rejected. Every student will be allowed to sit in the examination," he said and added that students should concentrate on their studies and not panic. "Every form will be accepted after proper and due process," Manhas said.

Also Read | UPSC CMS Exam Result 2023: Combined Medical Services Examination Marks of Recommended Candidates Released at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba on X said, "Deeply troubled by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education's refusal to accept class 10th exam forms from students in private schools established on state land."

"Disregarding a high court stay order raises serious questions about fairness and their motives. It seems intentional to jeopardise the future of countless students," she said.

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, "The unjust move has sparked concerns and raised questions about the Board's actions which are in defiance of a high court order issued last year in reference to the government directive from the previous year."

The Jammu and Kashmir administration in 2022 had amended the rules under the Education Act, 2002, to provide for fresh guidelines relating to the use of land and building structures by private schools in the Union Territory.

It had ordered that all those private schools which are established on the state land should close the schooling of the enrolled children with immediate effect.

The schools were also asked to issue school leaving certificates to students so that they could be accommodated in government schools subject to their parent's consent.

However, the private school proprietors collectively sought relief from the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court where they secured a stay on the government's order.

Citing the media report, Dar said the JKBOSE's refusal to accept examination forms from students of private schools on state land has put the academic aspirations of thousands into jeopardy.

The government's prompt action is crucial to ensure the academic well-being of these students, he said, urging the LG administration to intervene so that the matter is resolved in the best interests of the students.

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami also called for revocation of the decision.

“The decision of JKBOSE to not accept examination forms from schools erected on state land is a flagrant disregard for the high court's stay order. The decision is bound to put the future of thousands of students on the line. Appealing to @Office_JKBoSE to withdraw the order forthwith,” he wrote in a post on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)