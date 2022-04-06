Pakur (Jharkhand), Apr 6 (PTI) Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislator from Borio in Sahebganj district, Lobin Hembram on Wednesday launched a statewide 'jan-jagran' (public awareness) campaign in support of his demand for a domicile and employment policy based on 1932 khatiyan (land survey report).

"I have decided to tour across the state in view of the public sentiment over the issue", Hembram said while addressing a public meeting at Pakur.

"I will not return home till the demand is fulfilled," the JMM MLA said claiming that the campaign was neither "anti-government" nor "anti-party" but was for our identity and existence.

Hembram said JMM, in its election manifesto, had clearly stated that it would implement a domicile and employment policy based on 1932 khatiyan, if voted to power and had also promised to provide employment to five lakh youths in five year.

However, in the recent assembly session, Chief Minister Hemant Soren backtracked on the issue stating that it was not possible, he claimed.

"So I have decided to launch the jan-jagran campaign across the state and would not return home till the demand was met", Hembram added.

