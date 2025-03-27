New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) chairman Naveen Jindal on Thursday asked the coal ministry to set up an active monitoring mechanism in states so that there are no delays in operationalisation of mines.

"State governments are getting huge amount of royalty premium on these coal blocks. But still, the attitude of some officers there, in some of the states that we work, they still feel that they are doing you a big favour...many of our mines, we should have been able to start them even one year before. But every place they stop you.

Also Read | What Is Form 16? When Do You Get Form 16 From Employer? Know Everything Here.

"We get all the support from the ministry (coal). But somehow, some kind of monitoring, active monitoring in the states (is needed), so that they also feel pressured to do things faster," Jindal said during the launch of 12th tranche of commercial coal mine auction.

"...we are already producing 21 million tonnes, next year means exponential year, we hope to produce 30 million tonnes and by 2030, we will produce 50 million tonnes with your kind support," he said.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Mahanadi Thursday Lottery Result of March 27 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy said his ministry was working with state governments to simplify approvals and permissions for a seamless experience for mine operators.

He said that timely operationaliation of mines was also equally important.

"I urge all the public and private sector companies to focus on speedy mining operations," the minister said.

He further said 125 coal mines which have been successfully auctioned so far in 11 rounds will attract an investment of more than Rs 40,000 crore and create four lakh jobs.

The minister said that moving forward, coal will not only drive India towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy but will also support the country's net zero goals.

India, he said, has fifth largest coal reserves and is world's second largest coal producer and consumer.

The 12th round of auction is expected to attract significant interest from domestic and international investors, reinforcing the country's commitment to self-reliance in energy and industrial growth.

Commercial coal mine auction was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)