Latest News | JSW Energy Joint Director & CEO Prashant Jain Resigns

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) JSW Energy on Tuesday said its Joint Managing Director & CEO Prashant Jain has resigned from the posts to take early retirement from active professional life.

"Prashant Jain has expressed his intention to take early retirement from active professional life to pursue his personal interests and accordingly step down from the position of Joint Managing Director & CEO and as a Key Managerial Person of the company," according to a BSE filing.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Date, Origin & Significance: From History to Cultural Traditions, Everything To Know About Chhattisgarh Foundation Day.

Jain will continue to serve in his current position till January 31, 2024, to support an orderly transition, the filing said.

A search process for selecting a suitable internal or external candidate has commenced and the outcome of the same will be informed in due course, the company said.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023 Date, Traditions, History & Significance: Everything You Need To Know About Celebrating Karnataka Day.

"After a work life of more than 31 years, it is now time to pursue my personal interests, hobbies and passion for other pursuits while spending quality time with my family. Accordingly, I would like to avail early retirement from the services of the company," Jain said in his resignation letter.

Consequently, he stated, "I will step down from the position of Joint Managing Director & CEO, Director and as a Key Managerial Person of the company. I will continue to helm the post till 31st January 2024 and provide the necessary support to my successor to facilitate a smooth transition."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)