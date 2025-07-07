Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) JSW Infrastructure on Monday said it has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority for a Rs 740-crore port project that is aimed at enhancing container handling capacity at the facility.

The LoA is for the reconstruction of berth 8 and mechanization of berths 7 at Netaji Subhas Dock, the company said.

The project, which has been awarded on a build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) basis under the PPP model, comes with a 30-year concession period and aligns with JSW Infrastructure's strategy to expand its terminal portfolio under the government's port privatisation initiative, the company said.

With an estimated capex of Rs 740 crore and a construction timeline of two years, the company said, it will also be able to commence operations during the construction phase, leveraging Kolkata City's steady cargo volumes. Post-completion, the project is expected to significantly enhance both capacity and operational efficiency, JSW Infrastructure said.

The development marks a key milestone in the company's strategy to diversify its cargo portfolio through targeted investments in the container segment, it said. With this addition, the company said it will strengthen its container operations across both eastern and western coasts.

On the west coast, JSW Infrastructure operates the New Mangalore Container Terminal with a current capacity of 0.2 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent units), which is being expanded to 0.35 million TEUs, it stated. It also said that this particular project brings the company's total container handling capacity close to 1 million TEUs.

