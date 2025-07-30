New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) JSW Motors and KPIT Technologies have formed a strategic partnership to build software and digital backbone for a new energy vehicles portfolio, a release said on Wednesday.

Leveraging its global best practices and technical capabilities, KPIT will set up a dedicated center of excellence for JSW Motors, the release said.

JSW Motors, the newly-launched automotive business vertical of the JSW Group, is investing USD 3 billion over the next five years to develop and manufacture electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles in India.

The company's first New Energy Vehicle (NEV) is set to debut on the Indian roads in the second half of FY2026. With a 630-acre automotive hub under development in Bidkin, Maharashtra, JSW Motors is combining global standards with local relevance to drive high-performance, sustainable vehicles to Indian consumers, the release added.

The JSW Motors and KPIT Technologies' partnership aims to leverage the latter's expertise in software and systems development (of over two decades across more than 2,000 global vehicle production programmes, including multiple Software Defined Vehicle programmes) and will strengthen JSW Motors' vision to disrupt the domestic automotive market through innovation and global collaboration.

The companies did not divulge the size of the deal. KPIT management during the company's earnings call on Wednesday said the partnership is initially for three years, and revenue will start flowing in from the next quarter onwards.

According to the release, the partnership underscores KPIT's strategic commitment to the Indian market and, along with JSW, "promises to deliver superlative customer experiences and accelerate India's transition to clean mobility".

Kishor Patil, CEO and MD of KPIT Technologies, said: "KPIT is proud to partner with JSW Motors in their ambitious journey to transform India's automotive landscape. Our experience across global vehicle programmes and SDV positions us uniquely to contribute to JSW's vision".

This partnership reflects strategic focus on the Indian market and shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that enhances customer experiences and accelerates clean mobility, he said.

"The partnership will include KPIT bringing advanced competencies in electric propulsion systems, battery innovation, and SDV architectures that enable continuous feature upgrades and superior consumer experiences," Patil informed.

Ranjan Nayak, CEO of JSW Motors, said: "We plan to build world-class automotive products in India by integrating the best of technologies from across the globe. KPIT's expertise in software and systems development is a cornerstone of our strategy to deliver best-in-class, technologically-advanced, high-performance, and sustainable vehicles."

Together, the two sides aim to energise the Indian auto ecosystem and set new benchmarks for innovation and customer satisfaction, Nayak added.

