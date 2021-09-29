Dhanbad, Sept 29 (PTI) CBI, which is probing the death of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand has taken the two accused in the case on remand for the third time, a senior Jharkhand police official said on Wednesday.

The investigating agency had sought ten days' remand of the two accused but sub divisional judicial magistrate Abhishek Srivastava on Tuesday granted only six days for interrogation.

CBI has taken the two from Dhanbad jail, the official said.

Earlier this month the CBI had doubled the bounty to Rs 10 lakh for "information of importance" in the death of the judge.

Anand, an additional district judge of Dhanbad was killed while on morning walk on July 28 morning at Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court. CCTV footage showed that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road near the district court early when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene.

Some locals found him lying in a pool of blood and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police arrested driver Lakhan Verma and his associate Rahul Verma and recovered the auto-rickshaw which was involved in the accident from Giridih district the same day.

CBI took over the case from Jharkhand police on August 4 and took the two on remand on August 7 for five days. The accused were taken into custody for the second time for 10 days on August 11 and got their narco test done in Ahmadabad.

The two accused were sent to jail custody by the court on September 4.

Unable to get a breakthrough, the CBI had announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on August 15 and doubled it on September 8.

The special investigating team of the state government had taken the two on remand for five days on July 29 before CBI took over.

