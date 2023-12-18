Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Senior BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf on Monday took oath as protem speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly.

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to Saraf at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, newly-appointed Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and other leaders were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

A panel of three senior MLAs -- Dayaram Parmar, Pratap Singh Singhvi and Kirodi Meena -- will assist Saraf, according to a release from the Raj Bhavan.

The protem speaker will administer oath to the newly-elected MLAs.

The party has already named Devnani as speaker of the assembly.

