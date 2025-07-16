New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Realty firm Kalpataru Ltd has reported a 42 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 14.05 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Net profit of Mumbai-based Kalpataru Ltd, which got listed on stock exchanges recently, stood at Rs 24.30 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 667.21 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 535.22 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the entire 2024-25 fiscal, the company posted a net profit of Rs 21.62 crore. It had reported a loss of Rs 94.98 crore in the preceding year.

Total income increased to Rs 2,331.59 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 2,039.93 crore in the 2023-24.

Kalpataru Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

