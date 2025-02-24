Bengaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Monday notified 5,678 acres and 32 guntas of land in Yelahanka taluk of Bengaluru Urban as the Greater Hesaraghatta Grassland Conservation Reserve.

The notification follows the Karnataka cabinet's decision last month to declare the Hesaraghatta grassland a conservation reserve.

Dated February 24, the notification states that the Government of Karnataka deems it desirable to declare the specified area—its situation, limits, and extent detailed in the schedule—as the Greater Hesaraghatta Grassland Conservation Reserve due to its ecological, faunal, floral and geomorphological significance.

The government issued the notification to protect, propagate, and develop the grassland, its wildlife and the crucial catchment area around Hesaraghatta, which serves as one of Bengaluru's water sources.

It further clarifies that the Conservation Reserve will not include any 'patta lands' or affect any existing rights.

The privileges of surrounding villagers will remain unaffected by this notification, it added.

