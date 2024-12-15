Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) Private sector Karur Vysya Bank has inaugurated four new branches in Tamil Nadu, under its plan to strengthen presence, taking the overall branch network to 862, the bank said on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu headquartered bank had inaugurated 24 new branches in the current financial year.

The four new branches were inaugurated in Madurai, Tiruppur, Krishnagiri and Chennai, a press release said here.

The new branches would cater to provide all basic banking transactions and also to specific needs of customers and would also offer the entire spectrum of banking and financial services.

Karur Vysya Bank as on September 30, 2024 reported a total business of Rs 1,76,138 crore and a net profit of Rs 932 crore. The net non-performing asset of the bank as on September 30, 2024 stood at 0.28 per cent, the release added.

