Delhi, December 15: The next dearness allowance (DA) revision for central government employees and pensioners, due in January 2025, is likely to result in a 3% hike, raising the DA to 56% of basic pay. However, the official announcement is expected only in March 2025, following the release of the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPIN) data for November and December.

The government revises DA twice a year—January-June and July-December—based on AICPIN data. As of October 2024, the index stood at 144.5, suggesting a projected DA of 55.05%. With expected increases in November and December, the DA is likely to be rounded off to 56%. A 3% hike would raise the minimum salary of employees by INR 540, with the current minimum basic pay at INR 18,000. Pensioners, whose minimum pension is INR 9,000, could see a INR 270 increase. 8th Pay Commission: Minimum Salary of Govt Employees Set to Cross INR 50,000? Know Details.

For senior employees with a maximum basic salary of INR 2,50,000, the hike would result in an additional INR 7,500 per month. Similarly, pensioners receiving INR 1,25,000 could see an increase of INR 3,750. 8th Pay Commission: Government May Explore Alternative Mechanism to Revise Salaries, Say Employee Unions.

The last DA revision, for July-December 2024, was announced in October, while the January 2024 hike came in March, aligning with the government’s pattern of announcing revisions with a two-month lag and disbursing arrears accordingly.

Meanwhile, employee unions are intensifying demands for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries and pensions for over one crore central government employees and pensioners. Based on historical trends, unions expect the 8th Pay Commission to be set up soon and its recommendations to take effect from January 1, 2026.

The Centre’s decisions on the DA hike and the 8th Pay Commission will significantly impact government employees and pensioners nationwide.

