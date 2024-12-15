Mumbai, December 15: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited applications from government job seekers and Sakrai Naukri aspirants for Bihar BPSSC Recruitment 2024. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Steno Assistant Sub Inspector posts can apply online by visiting the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.gov.in. The Bihar BPSSC recruitment drive is aiming to fill 305 posts in the organisation.

The registration process for the Bihar BPSSC recruitment 2024 will begin on December 17. The last date to apply for the Steno Assistant Sub Inspector posts is January 17, 2025. To apply for the Bihar BPSSC recruitment drive, candidates must have passed the Intermediate or Class 12 examination. As per the official notification, the age limit for general category candidates is 18 to 25 years. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 575 Assistant Professor Posts of Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2024 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Last Date and Selection Process Here.

On the other hand, the age limit for OBC category candidates is 18 to 27 for males and 18 to 28 for females. The age limit for SC and ST candidates is 18 to 30 years. The selection process for Bihar BPSSC ASI Recruitment 2024 will comprise of a written test. It must be noted that the test will comprise two papers. Paper I will have 100 questions and a maximum mark of 100, while Paper 2 will have 100 questions and a maximum mark of 200.

Successful candidates will be selected six times for the vacancy based on the marks obtained in the written examination. Besides, reservation category-wise, dictation, etc, will be checked for eligibility. It is also said that the commission will reduce the said ratio in case of the non-availability of a sufficient number of successful candidates. The commission also said that the merit list of successful candidates for selection for appointment to ASI posts will be prepared based on reservation category-wise on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 128 Apprentice Posts of Kolkata Metro Railway Recruitment 2024 at mtp.indianrailways.gov.in, Check Details Here.

To apply for the Bihar BPSSC recruitment drive, candidates belonging to the Extremely Backward Class, Backward Class, Economically Weaker Section, and Unreserved Class who are natives of Bihar and applicants from outside the state have to pay an application fee of INR 700. Whereas those candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe category and are native of Bihar state, female candidates of all classes/categories and native of the state and disabled persons of all categories will have to pay INR 400 as an application fee.

