Srinagar, Apr 5 (PTI) Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Zone V K Birdi reviewed the security measures in the Valley on Saturday ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit.

Shah will be on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Sunday, during which he will tour a forward post along the India-Pakistan border and review the security situation and development initiatives in the Union Territory.

Officials said Shah will reach Jammu on Sunday evening and attend a meeting of BJP MLAs and office bearers.

The next day, he will visit the BSF Border Out Post Vinay in Kathua and assess the ground situation there.

Later in the day, he will meet the family members of the martyrs of the Jammu and Kashmir Police at Raj Bhavan in Jammu and also present appointment letters to some of them selected on compassionate grounds.

On April 8, Shah will first take stock of various development programmes in the Union Territory at a meeting to be held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

Subsequently, he will attend another meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar where the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir will be reviewed, officials said.

Ahead of the Union home minister's visit, Birdi chaired a joint security meeting here that was attended by senior officials from various security forces and intelligence agencies.

The purpose of the meeting was to assess and enhance security measures for Shah's visit, a police spokesperson said.

During the talks, the IGP-Kashmir underlined the need for heightened alertness to counter potential terrorist threats. He stressed the importance of improving intelligence gathering, reinforcing security at vulnerable locations, and ensuring effective area and night domination.

The focus was on securing critical infrastructure and vulnerable areas with specific measures to protect vital assets and ensure safety, the spokesperson added.

The IGP issued directives to strengthen security in both urban and rural areas of the Valley, with round-the-clock patrolling and increased presence at key entry and exit points, the spokesperson said.

Birdi also emphasized the importance of briefing personnel on standard operating procedures and closely monitoring vulnerable areas to take swift action against suspicious activities.

