Kathua/Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) At least 10 persons including three women were briefly detained Monday amid baton charge by police to disperse a group of protesters demanding arrest of a third accused in a gang rape case of a minor in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, official sources said.

Also Read | Makeup Training for Male Cadets in Japan: Japanese Police Academy Introduces Makeup Application for Grooming and Confidence.

The protest was organized by Jan Jagriti Manch near Mukherjee Chowk in Kathua town against the alleged gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl belonging to the scheduled caste community, the sources said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 25 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories" is locked News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

They said the girl's family lodged a complaint with the police in January and subsequently two of the accused were arrested while a third is on the run and efforts are on to nab him.

The protesters blocked the main road and refused to disperse despite repeated requests by civil and police officers who assured them that they are making all out efforts to arrest the third culprit, the sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)