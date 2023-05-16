Thiruvananthapuram, May 16 (PTI) Experion Technologies, a Kerala-based global product engineering services company enabling enterprises with future-ready digital solutions, has announced its strategic plan to expand its international operations and build capacity in Japan, Nordics, and other existing markets.

The company has allocated Rs 50 crore (US $6 million) towards global expansion for the next 12 months and plans to hire 600 freshers from Kerala in 2023 to meet the robust project line and the demand for product engineering worldwide.

"In June, Experion will start operations in Japan. The company plans to bring advanced tech capabilities, product engineering process competence, and learnings gained from other markets, such as the US, the UK, and Australia, to the Asian nation. Additionally, the company will invest in capacity building for engineering verticals comprising Automotive and Embedded Systems," the company said in a release.

Part of the expansion plan includes an increase in onsite hiring – Experion has begun hiring local engineers for their US & ANZ offices, adding to the investments made in the US by Indian companies and creating more jobs in the local market, it said.

"Additionally, from the total investment, Experion has allocated budgets to boost delivery capability in India. Experion plans to add 1,500 IT professionals, doubling its overall headcount to 3,000 by 2025-26. Around 600 recruits would be freshers, selected, trained, and deployed in Kerala, where the company is headquartered," the release said.

Binu Jacob, the Managing Director and CEO of Experion Technologies, said product engineering within the digital domain is witnessing explosive demand across industries in the global markets.

"We see an exciting opportunity to be part of that journey in these new markets. Experion has already started providing immersive training in the local Japanese language and culture to many existing technical leads covering multiple technology portfolios," he said in the release.

The company's product engineering team works from three development centres in India – Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Bangalore, and 11 global offices across Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America.

