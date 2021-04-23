Mangaluru, Apr 23 (PTI): A 33-year-old man has been arrested here on the charges of threatening a Kerala-based businessman and extorting money from him, police said on Friday.

The arrested person has been identified asDivya Darshan, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters.

The businessman Haneef, who was in Dubai, came here on a business tripto securea licence for bauxite mining. He got in touch with the accused who claimed he had high- profile contacts and took money from him. The accused then called Haneef to a flat in the city and kept him confined there for two months, saying he had a threat to his life. Later, Darshan and his associates demanded Rs 30 lakh and Rs 55 lakh from him on two occasions. Based on a complaint from Haneef, the accused was arrested. His associates would be traced and arrested soon, the Commissioner said.

