Mangaluru, Feb 8 (PTI) A middle-aged couple from Kerala allegedly died by suicide inside their lodge room at Falnir in the city on Wednesday, police sources said.

The deceased are from Taliparamba in Kannur district of Kerala.

The two had checked into the hotel on February 6 and were last seen by the hotel staff on Tuesday night. As they did not come out of the room since then, the hotel staff informed the police.

The police who opened the door found the couple hanging. It is learnt that Ravindra was a textile businessman. The reason for the couple taking the extreme step is not yet known, the sources said.

