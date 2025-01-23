New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) KFin Technologies Ltd on Thursday reported a 35 per cent year-on-year surge in profit after tax to Rs 90.18 crore for three months ended December 2024.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 66.83 crore in the year-ago period, KFin Technologies said in a statement.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 290 crore in the October-December quarter of the current financial year (FY25), a surge of 32.6 per cent from Rs 218.72 crore in the year-ago period.

"Our focus on consistent growth and profitability has led to yet another quarter of resilient performance, aided by new client wins internationally and domestically, across our diversified business segments," Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO, KFin Technologies, said.

For the nine months of FY25, the company's PAT stood at Rs 247.57 crore, marking a 44.3 per cent year-on-year increase, and Revenue from operations was at Rs 808 crore, up 32.6 per cent from the same period preceding fiscal.

