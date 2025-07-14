New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Paddy sowing so far this kharif season is higher by 11 per cent at 123.68 lakh hectare, according to the government data.

Sowing of paddy, the main crop of kharif (summer-sown) season, stood at 111.85 lakh hectare in the same period last year.

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on July 11, 2025.

Total sowing area of all kharif crops rose to 597.86 lakh hectare till July 11, 2025, from 560.59 lakh hectare a year ago, an official statement said on Monday.

The acreage of pulses increased to 67.09 lakh hectare from 53.39 lakh hectare.

Sowing of 'Shri Anna' cum coarse cereals rose to 116.30 lakh hectare from 99.78 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

In the non-foodgrains category, the acreage of oilseeds was down at 137.27 lakh hectare from 139.82 lakh hectare in the same period last year.

Sugarcane sowing was slightly higher so far at 55.16 lakh hectare against 54.88 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Area under cotton was down at 92.83 lakh hectare from 95.22 lakh hectare.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast the overall monsoon to be above normal this year.

