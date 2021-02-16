Coimbatore, Feb 16 (PTI) Welcoming the Tamil Nadu Industrial policy and MSME Policy 2021, the Tirupur Exporters' Association (TEA) on Tuesday said the policies will pave way for the growth of industries in the state.

In a statement, TEA President Raja M Shanmugham thanked Chief Minister K Palaniswami for continue to keeping textiles in the focus sector.

Hailing the support to Industrial housing projects through the PPE model, he said it was a need of hour for the Tirupur Cluster.

He appreciated Think MSME First, a priority given for the development of the sector, to ensure a level playing field under the schemes, laws and procedures applicable to them.

The incentives provided to MSMEs will help in the growth of Tirupur knitwear sector, he said.

