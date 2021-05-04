New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Twitter rival Koo on Tuesday launched its 'Talk to Type' feature for Indian languages and said it is the first social media platform to roll out such capability.

The move would enable and empower those users who feel uncomfortable using the keyboard.

"Anybody who wants to share their thoughts can now do so easily without having to type. They can speak their thoughts out loud and the words will show up magically on the screen. All at the click of a button and without using a keyboard," the company said in a statement.

This will happen in all the Indian languages Koo is currently available in, and will be the "easiest way to share thoughts with people in a native Indian language".

"Koo is the first social media platform in the world that is using this `Talk to Type' feature, that too in Indian regional languages, apart from English. This will enable regional language creation in the easiest way possible for millions of Koo users," the statement said.

Commenting on the new feature, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder of Koo said “This`Talk to Type' feature is magical and takes creation for regional language creators to the next level. Users don't have to use the keyboard anymore and type out lengthy thoughts".

Radhakrishna added: "For those who found it difficult to type in local languages, this feature removes all that pain".

The platform will keep adding value to users by enabling the easiest localised forms of expression and present their thoughts in a seamless way, he promised.

