Mangaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) A man from West Bengal has been arrested in connection with the theft of gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 7 lakh from a jewellery production unit where he had previously worked in Udupi district of Karnataka, police said on Saturday.

The arrested person has been identified as Subhashish Bera (38) from Medinipur district in West Bengal, police said.

The theft had taken place on November 25 at Kelarkalabettu in the district. Bera, who was a former worker of the jewellery making unit, had broken open the main door and escaped with the valuable items kept inside.

Upon being arrested, the accused admitted to the police that he had thrown the CCTV camera placed at the unit into a well. It was later retrieved from the well, police added.

