New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday reported 11.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,820.16 crore for March quarter 2020-21.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 3,430.10 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

Income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 49,116.16 crore, over Rs 44,905.76 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

