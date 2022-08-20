Udhagamandalam (TN), Aug 20 (PTI) A leopard that killed a four-year-old girl near here 10 days ago has been trapped, forest officials said on Saturday.

The girl was playing in a park near her house on August 10 when the big cat attacked her and ran into the jungles. She died in hospital later, the officials said.

The Forest Department trapped the leopard in a cage after watching the feline's movements through 10 surveillance cameras. The wild animal fell into the trap early today and then released deep into the forest area, the sources said.

