Mumbai, August 20: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications from candidates for 108 vacancies of Constable (Pioneer) posts. According to the official notification, the application process for the same will begin today, August 19. The last date to submit the application form is September 17.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the vacancies of constable can apply online on the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The TBP recruitment drive is being held to fill up 108 vacancies. Out of the 108 vacancies, 56 vacancies are for Constable (Carpenter), 31 vacancies are for Constable (Mason) and 21 vacancies are for Constable (Plumber). BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 36 Nurse, Sub Officer and Other Posts at recruit.barc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

In order to apply for the constable posts, candidates should be between the age of 18 to 23 years. As per the eligibility criteria, candidates should have passed Class 10 (Matric) and also possess a one-year certificate course from ITI in the relevant trade (Mason, Carpenter, or Plumber).

To apply for the ITBP Recruitment 2022, candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category must pay an application fee of Rs 100. On the other hand, the application fee has been exempted for SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Steps to apply for ITBP recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of ITBP Recruitment at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Next click on 'NEW USER REGISTRATION' and register on the portal

Register and proceed with your application

Fill out the application form and upload documents

Pay fee and click on submit

Download the application form

Take a printout for future reference

