New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) LIC Mutual Fund on Wednesday said it has reintroduced five of its flagship equity schemes to align with evolving market conditions and investor needs.

The move is part of its 'Funds in Focus Q1 FY25' initiative. These schemes are Value Fund, Small Cap Fund, Multi-Asset Allocation Fund, Dividend Yield Fund and Focused Fund.

LIC Mutual Fund's (LIC MF) assets under management rose 11 per cent to Rs 37,554 crore in April this year from Rs 33,854 crore in March.

"We are re-introducing these five flagship equity schemes, which have the potential to generate significant wealth for investors with diverse financial needs over the long term," Yogesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer - Equity at LIC Mutual Fund, said.

