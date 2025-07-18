Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Lloyd Group promoter family has bought six apartments in a tony south Mumbai residential complex for Rs 227 crore, according to data shared on Friday.

Ravi Agarwal, the chairman of Lloyd Realty, and Babulal Agarwal, the chairman of Lloyd Group, have bought the units spread across the 18th to 23rd floors of a building on the Altamount Road, as per Zapkey.

The overall carpet area of what is a 27-bedroom hall kitchen package is 17,908 sq ft, and the Agarwals have paid Rs 1.26 lakh per sq ft, the data showed.

The units in Kalpataru Prive project were bought from Kalpataru Hills Residency on July 11.

The new buyers get access to 24 car parking slots as part of the package, it said.

