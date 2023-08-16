Gadchiroli, Aug 16 (PTI) Forty students from Gadchiroli district will pursue a three-year mining course in Curtin University Australia and get an opportunity to work with Lloyds Metals in the tribal district after completion of the course.

Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd is engaged in iron ore mining in Surjagarh of Ettapalli taluka in Gadchiroli district for the last two years. Similarly, it is setting up a mineral-based steel plant at Konsari in Chamorshi taluka.

Lloyds Metals and Energy Managing Director B Prabhakaran, speaking with media in Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) on Tuesday, informed that their first plant will be ready within the next 60-75 days and the second facility by December 2024 with a capacity of 4 million tonne. By December 2025, another 4 million tonne capacity plant will be completed.

Prabhakaran said that around 1,000 people will get employment in the first phase in Konsari, and more employment will be generated in the coming years.

Prabhakaran also said there will be mining-related and steel-making-related employment, where there is a skill test gap.

"To address the skill set gap, we have started our own training academy, where whatever is required on the mining site, we (will be) developing in-house," he said.

Prabhakaran also informed that they need the skill set for the latest technology in mining and that the training skill set is not available here.

"To start with an example, we have earmarked a few school children who have completed standard tenth. We (are) taking them to Australia to Curtin University, which is one of the reputed universities for mining," he said.

He said the company is also in talks with the government to set up a site campus of Curtin University in Gadchiroli so that maximum students get the training in the district itself.

