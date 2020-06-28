Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI): Traders' body the Apparel and Handloom Exporters' Association representing around 400 micro, small and medium enterprises in the state on Sunday said the ongoing lockdown has caused a cascading effect on the deliveries of goods committed till September.

The Association's honorary secretary Nishanth Jain said the workforce was largely affected due to the 12-day lockdown imposed in Chennai and neighbouring districts.

Also Read | Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 28, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

He requested the state government not to further extend the lockdown which ends on June 30 as traders were unable to serve their clients.

The apparel and handloom export companies employ about 1.50 lakh workers with 90 per cent of them comprising women.

Also Read | Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Singam White, Assam Kuil Super, Assam Future Loving on June 28, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

Due to the ongoing lockdown they do not have any other source of livelihood, he said in a statement shared with P T I.

He noted the industry was already facing huge losses due to order cancellations by companies following the lockdown from March till May.

The goods that were made by the companies have to be exported between June and September and if the companies did not make proper deliveries to the overseas clients on time, the companies may tend to cancel the orders, he said.

Expressing concern that the overseas clients may shift to companies operating in China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, he said, "once the clients move out to other nations, it will be extremely difficult to bring them back..."

The ongoing 12-day lockdown would have a "cascading effect" on the deliveries of goods that were already committed for July, August and September, he said.

With the state capital recording high number of COVID-19 cases among districts, the government had announced lockdown since June 19 in Chennai, Madurai, parts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts till June 30 without relaxations that were available previously.PTI VIJ SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)