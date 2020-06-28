Guwahati, June 28: The Sunday, June 28, 2020, lottery results for Assam state lottery will be declared today on the official website of Assam Lottery. Individuals who have brought the ticket can results online at assamlotteries.com. Three lotteries are held in Assam every day- one at 12 noon, second at 5 pm and the third one at 8 pm, respectively.

Every lottery has a unique name for each day. The 12-noon lottery is called "Assam Future Loving", 5 pm lottery is known as "Assam Singam White" and 8 pm lottery is called "Assam Kuil Super." The results for 12-noon lottery draw is already been declared.

Assam state lotteries carry a grand prize of Rs 5 lakh, while the second winner gets prize money of Rs 25,000. The winner for the third prize has been set as Rs 1,000. Individuals, who have brought the tickets can check results at Assamlotteries.com.

Lotteries are being organised by "Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)". Individuals who win more than Rs 10,000 needs to submit a claim within 30 days of declaration of results. Apart from Assam, lotteries are also being organised in Nagaland, Sikkim and West Bengal.

