Lottery results for West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery, Kerala lottery and Nagaland lottery for Sunday, June 28, will be declared online on the official site of Lottery Sambad. Sikkim lottery result, West Bengal lottery result, Nagaland lottery result are announced on the Lottery Sambad website on a daily basis at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm respectively on the official website of Lottery Sambad, i.e. - lotterysambadresult.in. People have the chance to win exciting cash prizes in these state lotteries.

The results for Sikkim lottery named 'Dear Love Morning' has been declared at 11:55 am. Meanwhile, the results for West Bengal lottery named 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' will be declared at 4 pm while the lottery result for Nagaland lottery 'Dear Hawk Evening' will be announced at 8 pm on the Lottery Sambad website. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets for the four states- West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala and Nagaland can visit official website of Lottery Sambad today. The lucky winner has won an award Rs 1 crore. As per the lottery sambad website, the ticket price is just Rs 6.

Apart from these lotteries, Kerala Lottery results for 'Pournami RN-436' lottery will also be announced at 3 pm on the Lottery sambad website. The lottery result can also be checked on . People can also check the results on the direct link for Kerala lottery results. The lucky draw winner of the Kerala state lottery will win a prize is Rs 80 lakh while the second prize winner will win Rs 5 lakh.

