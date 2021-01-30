Puducherry, Jan 30 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday appealed to two-wheeler riders in the Union Territory to wear helmets. Addressing people through video during the month-long road safety programme since January 18, she said the Central law has been notified as it is applicable to the Union Territory of Puducherry as much as for states.

"Puducherry reports the maximum number of fatalities in road mishaps and most deaths occur due to non-wearing of helmets by riders," she said.

Puducherry reports 72.3 per cent fatal accidents out of one lakh mishaps while the national average is 13.5 per cent.

According to new amendment made in the Motor Vehicles Act, riders of two-wheelers would be fined Rs 1,000 if they don't put on helmets.

"The riding licence will be impounded for three months," she said.

"It is a provision in the Act passed by Parliament and not a political legislation," the former IPS officer clarified.PTI COR

