Puducherry, Jan 30 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Thursday called for coordinated efforts on the part of all departments concerned with road safety to prevent mishaps and loss of human lives.

Distributing prizes to schoolchildren adjudged to be proficient in various competitions on road safety at the valediction of the month-long observance of the 36th National Road Safety month here, the Lt Governor said, "It is a matter of serious concern that Puducherry is among the states or union territories registering higher rate of road accident sand loss of human lives."

Also Read | Cannabis in Excess Could Damage 'Working Memory', Say Researchers in US.

Kailashnathan, who also felicitated the police personnel, who had put in good work, in maintaining traffic said that, "It is the duty of every department concerned with road safety and also the public at large to ensure Puducherry is free from road mishaps and more particularly fatal accidents."

He referred to the ongoing measures taken by the police department to ensure 'accident-free Puducherry' and also to ensure compulsory wearing of helmets on the part of two-wheeler riders.

Also Read | January 31 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 31.

He said that Puducherry reported 200 people being killed in road accidents every year for several reasons, including violation of traffic rules, inefficient driving, defective vehicles and lack of awareness on the part of vehicle users about the road rules.

He also pointed out that "potholes and pitfalls on the roads were also adding to the road accidents."

Kailashnathan wanted all departments and the public at large to work in unison to prevent accidents and to create awareness among the people on road safety.

He also unveiled video projections meant for schoolchildren on the occasion.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam, Local Administration Minister C Djeacoumar, DMK legislator Annibal Kennedy, Puducherry Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan, Transport Commissioner A S Sivakumar and police officials were among those present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)