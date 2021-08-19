Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), the globally-focused tech consulting and digital solutions provider from the Larsen & Toubro stable, is hiring 4,500 freshers this year, compared to 3,000 last year, as it faces high attrition rate, a top company official has said.

As of the June quarter, the city-headquartered firm employs 38,300, of them as much as 78 per cent are deployed at its offshore centres. And a good portion of the new talent will be locally-sourced from key overseas markets.

"We've plans to hire 4,500 freshers this year and we remain upbeat about our career upskilling proposition," Sanjay Jalona, chief executive and managing director of LTI, told PTI on Thursday.

Attrition rate at LTI has dropped from 18.3 per cent in Q1 of FY21 to 15.2 per cent in Q1 of FY22 as its net hiring increased from 4 per cent to 6 per cent during this period, he said and admitted that on a sequential basis, it has gone up from 12.3 per cent in the March quarter.

As against this, the market leader TCS has the lowest attrition rate at 8.6 per cent in Q1, (up from 7.2 per cent in March), followed by Infosys at 13.9 per cent (up from 10.9 per cent in March) and Wipro has it at 15.5 per cent in June, up from 12 per cent in March. The US-based Cognizant, which has two-thirds of its employees placed in the country, had it a whopping 31 per cent for the June quarter.

"We added 2,000 people in the March quarter and 2,300 in the June quarter. As against this, the whole of FY21 saw only 3,000 net additions," Jalona said.

He further said most of the new hiring will be done in those markets where there is more need for talent or where there is more attrition.

Last month, LTI had reported its best-ever first-quarter numbers with a net income of Rs 496.3 crore, up 19.13 per cent on-year, but down 9 per cent on-quarter, on a revenue of Rs 3,462.5 crore that grew 17.4 per cent on-year and 5.91 per cent on-quarter at Rs 3,269.4 crore in Q4 of FY21.

Its revenue over the past five years, (since listing) in dollar terms has grown at an annualised rate of 13.5 per cent, while the net income more than doubled during this period.

Jalona attributed the good set of June numbers to the several big-ticket deal wins in the Middle East, Europe and North America.

On the emerging trends in the digital space, Jalona said cloud and all things data are the hottest opportunities because those are the technologies that help customers deal with the new normal.

"Anybody who was on-premise, had struggled to take their employees remote, that's where these technologies came into play and data is ingrained in everything now. We are seeing tremendous opportunities in cloud as it is on steroids now. Cloud is not only about moving from on-premise to a cloud infrastructure, it's a totally different way of doing businesses," Jalona argued.

Stating that the ongoing accelerated demand for digital adoption is the best-ever in a decade, he is excited about cloud and data opportunities which will be the main drivers of technology and business transformation in the years to come.

Another trend that is rapidly picking up is the discretionary spend on projects with shorter deal cycles, he said, and feels that such projects are being executed through offshore-based agile pods delivery model.

During Q1, LTI acquired the Pune-based digital engineering services firm Cuelogic, thereby marking its seventh acquisition since listing five years ago. The latest deal gives it an opportunity to tap digital engineering requirements of businesses.

On LTI's accelerated hiring plans, Apurva Prasad of HDFC Securities said the plan addresses the talent supply-side crunch it has been facing for long now. This, clubbed with the scaling-up in products through Mosaic and Leni and partnerships with Snowflake makes LTI a good prospect from a long-term investment perspective, he said.

Manik Taneja of JM Financial too is optimistic on the attrition side saying the entire domestic IT industry is facing a battle like situation on talent front. But as long it is continues to grow faster than the industry and innovate in exponential technologies, we are confident that will be able to attract the right talent.

