Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) L&T Technology Services Limited announced on Friday it is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to deploy end-to-end solutions for the global 5G private network industry utilising their combined core expertise in the hi-tech & telecommunication domain.

LTTS and Qualcomm will bring together core competencies in telecommunication solutions and services for the benefit of end-customers in the manufacturing and warehousing/ logistics sector, an LTTS statement said.

As part of the proposed collaboration, Qualcomm will engage Private Networks RAN Automation technology for the automation and management of small cells along with pre-integrated PN solutions.

LTTS will facilitate end-to-end system integration, design, and implementation of use cases, provide engineering consulting, and deployment services along with edge-to-cloud orchestration and management.

In line with the terms of the collaboration, LTTS will establish an engineering centre of excellence in Santa Clara with Qualcomm's support to accelerate the adoption of 5G private wireless networks, the statement added.

