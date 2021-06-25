New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has launched Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets, used in the treatment of HIV-1 infection, in the American market.

The Mumbai-based company said it has launched the product in the US market after having received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The drug maker's product is the generic version of Gilead Sciences, Inc's Truvada tablets and indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection.

It is also used for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection.

As per IQVIA MAT March 2021 data, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 2.1 billion in the US.

