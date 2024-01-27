New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on Saturday reported a 25 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 505 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 405 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,958.7 crore in the October-December period of the 2023-24 financial year from Rs 1,902.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company markets its properties under Lodha brand.

