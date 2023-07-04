New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Tuesday reported a 17 per cent growth in its sales bookings at Rs 3,350 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, mainly on better housing demand.

Macrotech Developers, which sells properties under Lodha brand, had sold properties worth Rs 2,860 in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 in India: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall for South Gujarat, Saurashtra From July 6.

In a regulatory filing, Macrotech Developers informed that the company achieved its best-ever first quarter pre-sales performance at Rs 33.5 billion (Rs 3,350 crore) showing a growth of 17 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Macrotech Developers Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It is developing real estate projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru.

Also Read | Layoff Season Over? Hiring in India Rises 12% in January-May 2023, Manufacturing Sector Sees 50% Increase in Headcount, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)