Nagpur, May 7 (PTI) A 15-year-old differently-abled boy died after a steel chain got entangled around his neck while he was playing in his house in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | India Witnesses 18% Hike in Weekly Cyberattacks in January-March 2023.

The incident took place in Adivasi Prakash Nagar under Kalamna police station area on Saturday, an official.

Also Read | Cyclone Mocha Update: Cyclonic Circulation Likely To Develop Over Southeast Bay of Bengal Around May 6, Says IMD.

The boy Neerajkumar Radheshyam Bantela was alone in the house when an iron chain suspended from the ceiling of the house got entangled around his neck and he accidentally got strangled, he said.

The victim's sister discovered his body after returning home from school, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)