Palghar, Mar 16 (PTI) Police recovered drugs worth Rs 9.3 lakh after they raided the house of a 52-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police on Tuesday searched the woman's house in Vijay Nagar locality of Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, said senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of Tulinj police station.

They recovered drugs like MD and brown sugar worth Rs 9.3 lakh, he said.

The woman was arrested and a case has been registered against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

