Palghar, Sep 2 (PTI) Eight persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in cattle thefts in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Also Read | USB 4 Version 2.0 To Offer Up to 80 Gbps Transfer Speeds via Type-C Cable.

The local crime branch was probing several cases of cattle thefts reported in the limits of various police stations in the district, police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

Also Read | Tecno Megabook T1 Laptop Unveiled at IFA 2022, Check Features & Specifications Here.

The arrested accused have revealed that they were involved in 12 cases of cattle thefts in the limits of Palghar, Boisar, Vangaon, Kasa, Dahanu, Mokhada and Wada police stations, he said.

Goods worth Rs 4.21 lakh were seized from the accused, including a motorcycle and a jeep, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)