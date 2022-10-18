Nagpur, Oct 18 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl from Nagpur district of Maharashtra, a police official said.

The accused, Surendra Pathik, had been sexually abusing the girl since January this year.

The victim came to know about her pregnancy after she visited a doctor, the official said.

A case was registered against Pathik under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

