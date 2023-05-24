Thane, May 24 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane city arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly stealing a two-wheeler only to discover that he is also named in an attempt-to-murder case in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

According to Uttam Sonawane, senior inspector of Kapurbawdi police station, a bike worth Rs 1.5 lakh was stolen from their jurisdiction on the intervening night of May 18-19.

Police worked on various leads, including CCTV footage, and found that one Sarvesh Kumar Vinod Mishra, who worked as a security guard, had committed the theft, he said.

Police also learnt that Mishra was on his way to his hometown Prayagraj in UP. They took him into custody at Madvani in Madhya Pradesh.

Mishra's arrest led to the recovery of the two-wheeler, he said.

As they studied his background, police discovered that Mishra was also involved in an attempt-to-murder case in UP in the past. He then escaped to Thane and worked as a security guard, the official added.

