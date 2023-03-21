Palghar, Mar 21 (PTI) A 30-year-old man wanted for the murder of a liquor company manager in Madhya Pradesh was arrested from Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, who had been on the run after committing the crime in Satna on March 6, was traced to Nalla Sopara on Monday, an official said.

The accused along with six others had allegedly gunned down the liquor company manager in broad daylight when he was on his way to a bank in Mukhtiyar Ganj locality under the Kotwali police station of Satna city and stole Rs 22 lakh cash, he said.

Of the seven accused involved in the crime, five were arrested earlier and one was killed in an encounter, the official said.

