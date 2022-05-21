Thane, May 21 (PTI) Workers of the NCP's youth wing staged protests against the Central government over current inflation the country, in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday.

Activists of the youth wing in Thane squatted in front of the collectorate with funeral items to mark their protest.

Speaking to reporters, the activists claimed that the Central government has done nothing but arrange a funeral pyre for citizens with rising prices of essential commodities.

Activists collected all items required for a funeral and couriered it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mark of protest, it was stated.

During a similar agitation in Kalyan town, party workers carrying placards and banners shouted slogans against the Modi government.

